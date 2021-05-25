Florence – Bengt Holmström is the Paul A. Samuelson Professor of Economics, Emeritus, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He joined the European University Institute’s (EUI) School of Transnational Governance (STG) as part-time professor since April 2021.

Holmström is one of the world’s most influential economists and a long-time faculty member at the MIT. In 2016, the Finnish economist received the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for his work on contract theory, an important contribution for “helping us understand real-life contracts and institutions, as well as the potential pitfalls when designing new contracts”. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

The European University Institute’s (EUI) School of Transnational Governance (STG) in Florence offers international students a multidisciplinary programme focused on pressing international policy issues related to digitalisation, economy, politics, security and sustainability.