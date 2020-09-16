Singapore – 16 settembre 2020 – Conversazione con il fotografo Anthony Leong.

Mi chiamo Anthony Leong e sono di Singapore. Non sono un fotografo professionista, ma solo qualcuno che ha l’hobby della fotografia analogica e che ama l’esperienza tattile ottenuta sviluppando a casa i propri negativi.

Nel 2017 ho iniziato a scattare foto analogiche con una fotocamera da 35 mm, acquisendo conoscenze tramite Internet e imparando dagli errori. Sono andato avanti per circa 6 mesi fino a quando sono rimasto sbalordito di fronte a un negativo su pellicola di medio formato 6×6. Da quel momento ha avuto inizio il mio viaggio nel medio formato con una Hasselblad 503cx e una 6×9 Mamiya Universal.

Il passaggio al grande formato è stata una transizione naturale. Con la mia Graflex Crown Graphic malconcia sto ancora imparando, in corso d’opera. Non appena potrò permettermelo, mi piacerebbe possedere una fotocamera Stenopeika 4×5 realizzata a mano dal toscano Samuele Piccoli.

Non ho un mio stile e scatto foto a qualsiasi cosa, tranne che alle persone. Le mie fotografie preferite sono le nature morte di Edward Weston e Josef Sudek.

In Italia e nel mondo ci sono numerosi fotografi analogici che hanno scattato foto meravigliose, assai migliori delle mie, quindi considero un privilegio che le mie foto siano pubblicate su Stamptoscana, giornale online della Toscana. Spero che i lettori di StampToscana gradiscano questa mia selezione fotografica.

I am not a professional photographer, just someone who loves film photography as a hobby and the tactile experience I get from developing my own negatives at home.

There are a lot of film photographers in Italy and in the world who have taken amazing pictures, who are better than I am, and hence, I really like to say thank you to Ms Lucia Bertini for the privilege of having my pictures in STAMP Toscana of Tuscany.

My name is Anthony Leong from Singapore. I picked up film photography in 2017 with a 35mm camera, picking up knowledge through the internet and learning from mistakes. That went on for about 6 months until I saw and was amazed by a medium format 6×6 film negative and that started my journey into medium format with a Hasselblad 503cx and the 6×9 Mamiya Universal.

Moving into large format was a natural transition. With my battered Graflex Crown Graphic, I am still learning as I go along. When I can afford it, I would love to own a Stenopeika 4×5 hand-crafted camera by Samuele Piccoli who, incidentally, is from Tuscany.

I don’t have a style. I just take pictures of anything except portraits of people. Edward Weston’s and Josef Sudek’s still life photography are my favourites.