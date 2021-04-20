Florence/London – Faced with the choice of starting a company or joining a large corporation, Steve Jobs believed that it was “more fun to be a pirate than to join the navy”. This is not Tendayi Viki’s idea on promoting innovation inside a company. “For innovators inside established companies, making a distinction between being a pirate and joining the navy is a fallacy. We have to figure out a way to become pirates in the navy!”, he says.

“Pirates in the Navy” is the title of his book, which we’re speaking about. “There is nothing harder in business than trying to innovate within large corporations”, Tendayi says. “Most intrapreneurs recognise that there is a need for innovation to happen as a repeatable process. But how can they achieve this?”. This book tries to give an answer to that question. It is a step-by-step guide to getting continuous innovation done in companies and reshaping them in the process.

Tendayi Viki is an award-winning author and innovator. He has worked with several large organisations including AkzoNobel, Air France, Lufthansa AirPlus, Pearson, Standard Bank, Salesforce, Unilever, Rabobank and TD Ameritrade. Originally from Zimbabwe and now based in London, Tendayi was shortlisted for the Thinkers50 Innovation Award and named on the Thinkers50 2018 Radar List of emerging management thinkers to watch. He is the author of two other books: The Corporate Startup and The Lean Product Lifecycle.