Bruxelles – The Executive Board of the Conference on the Future of Europe held its second meeting on 7 April 2021 in the European Parliament Spinelli building (in hybrid format).

The second meeting was co-chaired by Commission Vice-President for Democracy & Demography, Dubravka ŠUICA, the Portuguese Secretary of State for EU Affairs, Ana Paula ZACARIAS, and MEP Guy VERHOFSTADT. Guy Verhofstadt opened and closed the meeting.

Following the implementation of adjustments requested by representatives during the last meeting and additional clarifications and answers provided by the Commission services, the Executive Board endorsed the Multilingual Digital Platform, including the Charter and the visual identity agreed by the Communication Services of the three institutions and endorsed by the Common Secretariat, with a view to its official launch on 19 April 2021.

The Executive Board endorsed the draft working methods of the Executive Board as proposed by the Co-Chairs without any changes .

On the Rules of Procedure of the Conference, Co-Chair Guy Verhofstadt presented his proposal. Based on the ensuing discussion and expected written contributions by the representatives and observers of the Executive Board, the Common Secretariat will prepare a draft text for the Rules of Procedure for the Conference and submit it to the Co-Chairs with a view to presenting a common proposal of the Co-Chairs at the next meeting of the Executive Board and endorsing the Rules of Procedure by 9 May at the latest.

The Communication services of the three institutions are tasked to prepare a joint proposal for an inaugural event on 9 May and submit it, through the Common Secretariat, to the Co-Chairs, with a view to endorsing a draft programme at the next meeting of the Executive Board.

The next meeting of the Executive Board will take place on 22 April.